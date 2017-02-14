WWE Stars Robbed At Live Event

While RAW was in Vegas last night, Smackdown was on the road for a live event in Oakland. Sadly, it appears a thief busted windows out of a rental car that Heath Slater and other WWE Superstars were traveling in. Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension indicated on Twitter that they had a bookbag stolen from the car.

Slater tweeted this photo of the damage:

Would you look at that!!!!! Welcome To Oakland… pic.twitter.com/fVrmU1anub — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) February 13, 2017

Ah positivity gone. Whoever stole my backpack today is a real champion of humanity — Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) February 14, 2017

While it may seems like a broken rental car window and a few backpacks are no big deal, it’s actually quite disheartening. Many fans assume WWE stars are flown or driven from location to location, but they have to rent their own vehicles and pay for it out of their own checks. They’re just out there hustling every day trying to make a dollar and entertain the fans. To have those same fans rob them has to put a bit of a damper in their spirits.

Smackdown has had a run of bad luck. Only a few weeks ago AJ Styles’ video game console was also stolen during a live event.

