WWE Star Kane Is Promoting Fire Safety

The man who once set Jim Ross on fire is now promoting fire safety.

Kane has been out of action lately, but Glenn Jacobs (who bears a striking resemblance to Corporate Kane) tweeted out a helpful tip on how to choose the right fire extinguisher.

Here’s some good insight on how to choose and use a fire extinguisher. https://t.co/rV0WiXK3au — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 3, 2017

On the flip side, here’s Kane giving us some good insight on how to force someone else to need a fire extinguisher.

While Kane promoting safety does seem ironic, the guy has probably dealt with more fires than anyone who doesn’t ride a big red truck for a living. We should probably take his word for it.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Big Red Machine has been dealing with several nagging injuries. Kane’s last televised match was a victory over Luke Harper on the November 29th episode of SmackDown Live.

We wish the Devil’s Favorite Demon a speedy recovery.

