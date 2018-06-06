WWE Announces Sponsorship of Special Olympic USA Games

On the latest episode of RAW, The Big Show returned to introduce Team Texas ahead of their participation of the 2018 Special Olympic USA Games. On Tuesday, WWE announced they’d they’d once again sponsor the event.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – June 5, 2018 – Special Olympics announced today that WWE (NYSE: WWE) will once again support the Special Olympics mission to change the world through sports by sponsoring the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games. Taking place in Seattle, WA July 1- July 6, more than 3,500 Special Olympics athletes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 1,000 coaches, 10,000 family members, 10,000 volunteers and an estimated 50,000 spectators will take part in this premier national sports competition, showcasing the power and joy of sports at the highest levels.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WWE and appreciate their commitment to Special Olympics and to furthering the ideals of inclusion,” said Beth Knox, President and CEO of the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games. “We know how much our athletes admire WWE Superstars and I know meeting them will be one of the many highlights of their week in Seattle.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WWE is honored to continue our longstanding partnership with Special Olympics and help spread the message of acceptance and inclusion through our global platforms,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.”The heart, passion, and dedication of Special Olympic athletes are truly inspirational and we look forward to supporting them at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.”

It looks like Team Texas spent most of Monday with WWE Superstars on top of getting their big RAW moment.

“What a privilege! Thank you to all my Team Texas friends for helping me make an entrance in Houston,” said Finn Balor.

What a privilege! Thank you to all my Team Texas friends for helping me make an entrance in Houston @SpecialOlympics @SOTexas pic.twitter.com/ALaZBgG2Yk — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) June 5, 2018

“It was my pleasure to take the stage on #Raw with these @SpecialOlympics from Team Texas!” wrote Big Show.

“Was really fired up to meet the @SpecialOlympics #TeamTexas last night!!! Had a blast with them in a photo booth! Thank you for coming to #RAW last night!” wrote Ember Moon.