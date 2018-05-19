Big Segment with Money in the Bank Implications Announced for SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, The New Day defeated The Bar in a match with big implications for next month’s Money in the Bank.

The match held the stipulation that the winning team would be able to place one of their members in the men’s Money in the Bank match. However, we’re still not sure which member of the team will be competing in the bout.

That will be announced on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Miz will hold a special edition of MizTV with the team where they will reveal which of the members will get the opportunity. The segment was announced via social.

The Miz first announced the segment.

To which The New Day responded.

It will be interesting to see which New Day members get the nod for several reasons. Most notably, it might give us a sneak peak as to which member of the team could receive a big push from WWE once The New Day is finally broken up for good.

Big E has long been rumored for a singles push down the line. It’s not hard to imagine him as a main event caliber talent, so Money in the Bank could be a perfect opportunity to see what he can do. But then again, is a ladder match the best environment to showcase a big man’s talent?

Both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have the high flying capability to make a strong impression in the Money in the Bank match. Kingston is of course an alum of several Money in the Bank ladder matches in the past, and Xavier has shown on numerous occasions that he has the personality and athletic capacity to star on his own. After all, take a look at this elbow drop from last week’s show.

We’ll find out who will get this golden opportunity and a peak into the future this Tuesday night on the USA Network.