WWE: Shawn Michaels Sheds Sad Light On Comeback Rumors

If you want to see Shawn Michaels wrestle again, I’ve got two words for you: Not happening.

After HBK’s return to RAW Monday night, hopeful speculation has been running rampant that the Showstopper might be considering one more match. While Michaels told WWE that he would not be entering into the Royal Rumble, he did finish his interview by saying “you never know what will happen in the WWE.”

Today, however, Mr. Wrestlemania was more explicit when TMZ caught up with the former champion to inquire about his wrestling future.

TMZ flat out asked “Will we ever see you wrestle again?”

Michaels answered with a defiant “NOOOOOOO … not if I can help it.”

Unfortunately, it’s that very last part that has every wrestling fan saying:

You can watch the entire video here. Are you finally convinced we’ll never see HBK in a match again?

