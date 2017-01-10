WWE: Seth Rollins Drops Royal Rumble Plans On Twitter!

Apparently the process for superstars applying for entry into the Royal Rumble just keeps getting easier! While many wrestlers take to the mic on RAW or Smackdown to announce their inclusion in the 30 man battle royal, Seth Rollins simply made his intentions known today on Twitter.

Last year I missed @WrestleMania. This year I’ll be in the main event. Officially announcing my entry into the #RoyalRumble. #tearitdown — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 9, 2017

If it’s truly this easy to enter the Rumble, someone like Bo Dallas or Darren Young should get on Twitter right now! Hell, I should get on Twitter right now! I want in!

We reported earlier that Seth Rollins Wrestlemania opponent may be in flux. It will be interesting to see how his Royal Rumble announcement is received tonight on RAW by Stephanie McMahon – the wife of Rollins’ longtime nemesis, Triple H.

The updated participant list for the Royal Rumble includes the following:

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Braun Strowman

Chris Jericho

Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins

Stay tuned to tonight’s RAW live from New Orleans on the USA Network to see which other superstars are named to fill out the remaining 21 spots!

