WWE: Seth Rollins Loses His Spot In The Royal Rumble

For the second straight year, Seth Rollins will not be competing in the 2017 Royal Rumble. One week after teaming together, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins were pitted against each other for a spot at the Royal Rumble by RAW commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

After an epic match that Rollins nearly had won after hitting a Pedigree on the apron, Triple H’s music hit, which caused a distraction to Rollins and allowed Sami Zayn to pick up the win and take Seth Rollins’ spot in the Rumble.

How long until Rollins gets his revenge on The Game?

