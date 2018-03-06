The Largest Royal Rumble in History Headed to Saudi Arabia

The largest Royal Rumble in history is heading to Saudi Arabia!

In North America, WWE limits its Royal Rumble to a measly 30 entrants. However a few weeks after WrestleMania, WWE will take its circus to Saudi Arabia for “The Greatest Royal Rumble” featuring a whopping 50 Superstars.

وقعت قبل قليل اتفاقية مع wwe

ستشاهدون كل الأبطال لـ10 سنوات في السعودية 🇸🇦💪 pic.twitter.com/d8JecCu1EV — تركي آل الشيخ (@Turki_alalshikh) February 28, 2018

Here’s the press release:

Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble® 03/05/2018 RIYADH, Saudi Arabia & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The Saudi General Sports Authority in partnership with WWE will present the Greatest Royal Rumble event at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27. For the first time ever, the Royal Rumble match will feature 50 WWE Superstars. As part of this historic event, fans will see WWE Superstars John Cena™, Triple H™, Roman Reigns™, AJ Styles™, Braun Strowman™, The New Day™, Randy Orton™, Bray Wyatt™ and Shinsuke Nakamura™, among others. Ticket and broadcast information will be available in the coming weeks. This event is part of a 10-year strategic multiplatform partnership in support of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reform program. “The Greatest Royal Rumble will be a spectacle of historic proportions,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Our partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority reflects a long-term commitment to present WWE’s world-class entertainment to a global audience on a grander scale than ever before.”

The press release doesn’t mention anything about the WWE Network, but this spectacle may prove to be worthy of its own show. Given WWE’s quest for world dominance, don’t be surprised if The Greatest Royal Rumble gets a set of high stakes.

We’ll keep you posted as this story develops, but we’re already combing through Jeddah Air BNB’s.

Photo: Twitter