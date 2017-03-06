Sasha Banks Shocks Nia Jax At WWE Fastlane

The Boss has done the unthinkable. Sasha Banks came back from the depths of defeat to pull off an amazing comeback win on Nia Jax.

Much like the Samoa Joe vs Sami Zayn match earlier in the night, this one was very one sided for the first ten minutes of the match with Jax dominating the action.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sasha managed to turn the action around long enough to lock in the Banks Statement, but Nia powered her way out and hit her signature leg drop. Instead of going for the pin, however, Nia continued to try and punish Sasha.

It was then that The Boss was able to roll up Nia for the surprise victory.

On Monday, Sasha told Bayley that she wanted to be in the corner of the RAW Women’s Champion, but Stephanie McMahon thought it better to put Banks in a battle with the woman who claimed to have “broke The Boss.”

Will Sasha make it back out to Bayley’s side later in the night when she defends the Championship against Charlotte?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

MORE WWE: A Goldberg Championship Will Be The Last Of Its Kind / Major Update On The Hardyz Future / Finn Balor’s Wrestlemania Opponent Revealed