WWE: Ryback Releases Self-Help Book

Ryback wants you to feed him more. If you’ve been looking for a former WWE superstar to help give you the tools to achieve your wildest dreams, I have great news for you. The ex-WWE superstar announced today that his first motivational book, Wake Up! It’s Feeding Time, is now available on Amazon.  

Additionally, Ryback’s Feed Me More nutritional line is also launching this Friday, January 6th. Ryback has been in the news quite a bit since leaving the WWE. Give credit to The Big Guy, he’s managed to make a headline nearly every week on his podcast by dishing the dirt on WWE for how they treated him during an injury that led to his release. 

