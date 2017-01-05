WWE: Ryback Releases Self-Help Book

Ryback wants you to feed him more. If you’ve been looking for a former WWE superstar to help give you the tools to achieve your wildest dreams, I have great news for you. The ex-WWE superstar announced today that his first motivational book, Wake Up! It’s Feeding Time, is now available on Amazon.

We are finished early and Wake Up! It’s Feeding Time is now available on @amazon in paperback and kindle. Thank you to everyone for your support please check it out and leave a review. There is something for everyone in this book and I am grateful for the opportunity to share it with you. #ThankYou #FeedMeMore A photo posted by Ryback Reeves (@thebigguyryback22) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

Additionally, Ryback’s Feed Me More nutritional line is also launching this Friday, January 6th. Ryback has been in the news quite a bit since leaving the WWE. Give credit to The Big Guy, he’s managed to make a headline nearly every week on his podcast by dishing the dirt on WWE for how they treated him during an injury that led to his release.

Videos by PopCulture.com

How could you not be motivated by this face?

MORE WWE: Jay Lethal Updates His ROH Contract Status / Eric Bischoff Explains His Stance On Too Many Pay-Per-Views / 5 Chants Fans Need To Let Die Before 2017! / WWE Caught In The Middle Of NBC Charter Cable Dispute/ Kurt Angle’s WWE Return Date Revealed? / Huge Update On Goldberg’s Future / 5 Biggest Transformations In Wrestling History /Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, And More Bring WWE’s Winter Wonderland To Life / 5 Superstars Who Need To Be Repackaged / Paige Drops Huge Announcement On Twitter