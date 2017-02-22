Roman Reigns’ Own Family Wants Him To Turn Heel

You know your act is getting stale when your own flesh and blood wants you to mix things up and turn against the fans. When you come from the most famous wrestling family in WWE history, the sentiment means even more. This past week, Wrestling Inc spoke with former WWE tag team Champion and Roman Reigns‘ own brother, Matthew “Matt” Anoa’i, a.k.a. Rosey about his brother’s development in the WWE.

When asked if he’d like to see Roman switch things up in the ring, Rosey didn’t hesitate to offer his opinion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Me personally, I’d love to see him be a heel, but that’s just me.”

No, Rosey, it’s not just you. The vocal majority of the WWE Universe has been begging for a Roman heel turn for the past two years. At this point, any type of character development would do wonders for Roman’s career. When you look at all of the superstars on the RAW and Smackdown, no one has had less of a change in the past few years as Roman Reigns. Reigns has essentially been the same person as he was when the Shield broke up.

Rosey was also asked if he felt like there was more life left in the Three Minute Warning team he and Umaga had formed in the early 2000s.

“Well of course, the memories with 3 Minute Warning was… me and Eki (Umaga) were a great team. I just feel bad [that] WWE dropped the ball. They said to us that they saw a long run. We were in there at the time with the Dudleys, Christian and Edge, Jeff and Matt Hardy, all doing their thing.”

When asked who he would like to face if he were to make a return to the WWE, Rosey didn’t hesitate.

“Of course I’m going to say my brother, he’s the top dog, Roman [Reigns].”

With Roman’s cousins, The Usos, finally being allowed to be more of themselves on Smackdown, the WWE should listen to Rosey and let Roman follow suit. Every great wrestling character in the history of the business, from Ric Flair to The Rock, can best be described as the person acting as themselves turned up to 11. Right now, Roman Reigns is sitting still at about a 3.

MORE WWE: Naomi Forced To Hand Over Women’s Championship / The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW / CM Punk Responds To The Rock

