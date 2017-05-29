WWE Hall of Famer Says Dudley Boyz Are Not Legendary

Road Warrior Animal recently sat down with Hannibal TV and covered the rich history of tag team wrestling. As part of arguably the greatest tag-team of all time, Animal has issues with any other duo staking their claim to the top. Specifically the Dudley Boyz.



“Let me sum this up. I got nothing against D-Von or Bubba, D-Von is a great guy. Love him. They were good back in ECW in their early years. I’m gonna say this. But here’s the bottom line, you can say you’re the greatest cause you won the WWE Championship so many times, all the TNA championships, but come in my shoes where you’ve won 14 different world championships. I’m talking Australia, Mexico, six different Japanese company belts, AWA, NWA, WCW, WWF, WWE. Right there you got 12 championships. Not only are you going down to Portland and winning those titles, going to Mexico City – I’ve been a part of 14 different belts. Even Hawk and I have been at least 10, 12 different titles. The only team ever to take the international belts out of Japan, and defend them against the AWA, NWA, and not WWF, but those titles and the WCW titles, and made the international belts famous. They ain’t done that. I have nothing against The Dudleys, but let’s be real to all the fans out there.

Animal would continue:

“You got to be real when it’s time to be real and be honest. Listen, Hulk Hogan is the greatest single thing to ever happen to the wrestling business and I’ll be the first one to say it. When something is true you have to say it. The best entertainer to ever come out of this business is The Rock. Number one best entertaining guy ever and has set the wrestling standard that nobody will ever match. The guy did 170 million dollars in profit this year. No wrestler will ever do that ever in movies. I’m the first one to say it. So the Dudley’s come out here and say that kind of crap, they really need to think about it and before they open up their mouth and say ‘Okay, did we really do anything that was better than The Road Warriors?’ The answer is simple, no. Are they great? Yeah, they’re great. But they’re not The Road Warriors. They’re not gonna go down in history as a legendary status.”

There isn’t a wrestling fan on the planet who would admonish the Road Warriors’ accomplishments. However, many may take grievance with his assessment of the Dudley’s, here.

If it is about belts, sure, the Road Warriors have more. But the wrestled in a much different time, one where the wrestling world was littered by promotions, not solely dominated by WWE. Each of these promotions had their own belts, so it was easier for The Road Warriors to collect them like an 8-year-old would Easter eggs.

For the Dudley’s, their prime fell into a time of few promotions. So did they ever hold the Eastern Czechoslovakian Regional Tag Team titles? No. But that’s because they were already dominating the best company in the planet’s history, WWE.

