WWE Slaps Restraining Order Against Feces-Smearing Fan

WWE probably has one of the higher thresholds for crazy fans in all of sports. However, when they start smearing poop on the walls, it’s time to draw the line.

TMZ reports that WWE just attained an emergency restraining order against Armando Alejandro Montalvo—a man who has been harassing WWE’s Orlando based Performance Center since 2015.

The court documents have Montalvo being a pretty gross thorn in WWE side. Ranging from painting facility walls with his feces to stomping around the premises in homemade wrestling costumes while banging on doors and threatening staffers, Montalva has perpetually disturbed the peace.

In March of 2018, Montalvo reignited his seedy campaign by bombarding a WWE event venue in Florida with rally call of “My new wrestling nickname is Generation Flex because my d—k and my b—s is bigger than Generation Ex.”

While these episodes are inherently alarming, WWE turned to the courts after Montalvo posted an April 4th Instagram message contained cryptic threats against WWE personnel.

WWE also says that Montalvo threatened to use his own semen in future attacks.

His most recent production had him parading around the block proclaiming he’d end Brock Lesnar’s career. His Instagram page provides an ample reminder to be leery of strangers acting weirdly—here’s one of his better gems:

Hopefully, this is the last we hear of Montalvo and his loony crusade against WWE.