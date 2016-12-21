WWE: The Miz Calls Out Renee Young For ‘Sleeping With Dean Ambrose”

The Miz successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews on Smackdown Live in a surprisingly entertaining match, but it was after the match where the fireworks really began.

Talking Smack host, Renee Young, came into the ring to interview The Miz and asked about his obsession with Dean Ambrose. That’s when The Miz blurred the lines and brought Renee Young’s real life relationship with Dean Ambrose into the mix, saying “You’re the one sleeping with him.”

There have been rumors about Renee Young working her way into a physical angle and it looks like that’s where we are heading with the Dean and Miz feud.

Renee and Dean have never acknowledged their relationship on Smackdown, but it has been noted several times on Total Divas.

Are you excited to see Renee Young fighting along side Dean Ambrose?

