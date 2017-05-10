WWE Raw Ratings Hit Record Low

Blame it on the pre-taped London episode, lack of storyline development, the continued absence of a Universal Champion, or even the NBA Playoffs, but Monday’s Raw was a perfect storm of disappointment for the WWE.

411.com is reporting that Raw hit its 2017 low in the ratings this week.

“Monday’s episode from London drew a 0.93 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.696 million viewers, down 8% and 6% respectively from last week’s 1.01 demo rating and 2.871 million viewers. The rating was the worst since a 0.92 back on December 12th, while the viewership was actually the worst since the Halloween episode brought in 2.6 million viewers.

Raw ranked #4 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA Playoff game between the Warriors and the Jazz led the night with a 1.71 demo rating and 4.515 million viewers. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.96 demo rating (2.827 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.96 demo rating (2.845 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.86 demo rating (2.417 million viewers).”

Raw has had low points before, but with nearly two months left until Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship return, playing the waiting game could be risky.

While WWE has no competition on Monday Night pushing for a takeover, as they did in during the Monday Night Wars, losing the casual fans that jumped on board for WrestleMania season could be detrimental to the summer revenue stream.

The red brand took another major hit this week when it was revealed Braun Strowman would be missing time with a legitimate injury.

Will Vince follow the SmackDown lead and try to push new stars to the main event level or will they hit the panic button and try to bring back some more established stars sooner than expected.

Whatever the plan is, they’re going to need to build a buzz sooner than later because viewers currently are not excited about the Monday night product.

