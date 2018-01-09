Big Title Match Announced for WWE RAW 25

We are just a couple of week’s away from WWE‘s big RAW 25th anniversary show, which will be broadcast simultaneously from two locations in the New York City area. Following Monday night’s edition of RAW, we’ve now got a big time title match announced for the show.

No word yet on whether the match will happen at the Manhattan Center or Barclays Center, but what we do know is Roman Reigns will be defending his Intercontinental title against the former champion, The Miz.

The match was announced by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. During Monday night’s edition of RAW, Miz made his return to RAW after several weeks off. He came out during a segment with Elias and mentioned he’s been off filming The Marine 6 and doing work with the troops overseas. After bragging about what a great 2017 he had (that’s for sure), Miz turned his attention to Reigns and getting back the Intercontinental title. This was all before Angle officially announced the match.

Miz also made an appearance at the close of this week’s show, coming out following Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jason Jordan’s loss to the Balor Club. The Miztourage ended up giving Reigns a triple powerbomb to end this week’s broadcast.

WWE has now also confirmed the following non-full time performers and legends from the past for the 25th anniversary of RAW show: John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL, Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and DX (Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws).