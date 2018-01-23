WWE

Social Media Blasts WWE for Lousy RAW 25 Show

WWE started off their 25th anniversary celebration of Monday Night Raw on a monumentally high note […]

By

WWE started off their 25th anniversary celebration of Monday Night Raw on a monumentally high note when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin hit Vince McMahon with a stunner one more time.

But it was all downhill from that point on, according to the fans watching at home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Social media panned RAW 25 for its lack of good matches, poor use of its legends and lack of action from the show’s secondary venue at the Manhattan Center.

“You bring all those legends back and 99% weren’t even allowed to speak. Come on. Also I really wish The Rock was there,” one fan tweeted.

The people who bought tickets for the Manhattan Center portion of the show nearly started a riot with how little action they saw. Apart from the Undertaker segment and brief matches between The Club and The Revival and “Woken” Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt, there was very little else going on during the three-hour show while the cameras were rolling over at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson was at the event, and according to his live tweets the only action at the venue not seen by the audience at home was a cruiserweight match and appearances by Jeff Hardy, Ric Flair and the new Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

Twitter didn’t like the action from the Barclays Center all that much either. The show went off the air with Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown Live along with a dozen legends surrounding the ring while Braun Strowman, Kane and Brock Lesnar did a stare down for their triple threat match at Royal Rumble this sunday. Braun qucikly tossed around both men, sending Lesnar through a table via running powerslam while everyone looked on.

“So they brought out like 20 guys to prevent a brawl so that the second Brock came out they could all bail? Horrible writing to end #Raw25. Some nostalgic faces were fun but this show kinda sucked,” a fan tweeted.

Check out more social media action below:

Photo: Twitter/@WrestlingSheet

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts