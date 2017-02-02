WWE: Randy Orton On The Wrestlemania Match “Everyone Wants To See”

As seen on Talking Smack last night, Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton is out of his mind. No, I’m not just talking about his involvement in the Wyatt Family or the voices in his head. I’m talking about the statement he made last night about the Wrestlemania match “everyone wants to see.”

During the interview, the discussion veered towards the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship in less than two weeks. Co-host Renee Young asked him who his favorite was for the match that he would like to eventually face at WrestleMania 33.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If I know anyone, I know John Cena,” Orton replied. “I think that whether the fans know it or not, they want to see that again.”

Orton went on to say that he’s not nervous about the roll that Cena is on, and was not impressed with Cena tying Ric Flair’s 16 World title reigns recognized by WWE.

“Kudos to him, that’s a hell of an achievement, but that means nothing to me,” Orton stated. “I have 12 World titles under my belt, and whether he has won 15 or 16, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to go out there and beat John.”

Oh, but wait, we don’t have to wait until Wrestlemania, because the WWE is giving us the match next week on Smackdown LIVE for free and apparently not for the title.

Can I speak for every fan who has been watching the WWE for more than the past 12 months when I say, NO.

No we do not want to see another Randy Orton and John Cena match. 2005-2010 felt like one long Randy Orton and John Cena match. Let’s work some of the New Era talent into the picture and, I don’t know, maybe make some new stars in the process.

Let us know in the comments below how you would feel about Cena and Orton headlining Wrestlemania.

MORE WWE: Details On Undertaker’s Royal Rumble Performance / Major Heel Turn Coming Soon / Samoa Joe Debuts / Brock Lesnar Issues Wrestlemania Challenge / John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Championship Record / Kevin Owens Brings Back The Stone Cold Stunner / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene / The Real Problem With Roman Reigns / Was Alberto Del Rio Hoping Paige Didn’t See This Photo? / How Steve Austin Got Donald Trump To Take A Stone Cold Stunner / Kevin Owens Picks His WrestleMania Dream Match