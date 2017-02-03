WWE Points Out What The Undertaker Has Yet To Accomplish

It may seem like The Undertaker has done it all in the WWE in his 26 year career, but today the WWE posted a video with Corey Graves pointing out 4 things the Undertaker has yet to accomplish. Those four things are compete in WWE NXT, defeat Vince McMahon, win the WWE Intercontinental Title and win an Iron Man match.

Well, I believe we can safely say two of those will never happen. Taker is too big to appear on NXT and too old to win an Iron Man match. Would he bother with the IC title at this stage of the game? Doubtful? Defeat Vince? Sure. Let’s just hope no one books that match. Ever.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But if we really want to dig in, I’m sure there are plenty of things Taker has never accomplished. He’s never held the United States Championship. Has he ever won a Divas Championship? Nope. A cruiserweight title? Didn’t think so. Maybe this guy isn’t as good as we thought.

Has The Undertaker ever even won a Universal Championship? NO? Seriously? Yeah, I know they just made it up last year, but still. As it turns out Taker may get his chance to capture that Universal Championship at this year’s Wrestlemania.

The entire rumored Mania card has been leaked and we’ve got you covered on all the matches here.

You can listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast discussing the Royal Rumble, Undertaker’s Wrestlemania plans and Seth Rollins’ knee injury below:

MORE WWE: Seth Rollins Comments On His Knee Injury / Update On Seth Rollins Knee Injury Randy Orton On The WrestleMania Match “Everyone Wants To See” / Kevin Owens Scorches An AJ Styles Heckler / Championship Match Announced For Elimination Chamber / Details On Undertaker’s Royal Rumble Performance / Major Heel Turn Coming Soon / Samoa Joe Debuts / Brock Lesnar Issues Wrestlemania Challenge / John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Championship Record / Kevin Owens Brings Back The Stone Cold Stunner / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene