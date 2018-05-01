WWE

How Your Favorite WWE Stars Spent ‘Pay It Forward Day’

The world spent Saturday celebrating ‘Pay It Forward Day,’ a global initiative to take part in acts of kindness for others. What may surprise WWE fans is that one of their own, Titus O’Neil, was a global ambassador.

This marked the second year that O’Neil had been bestowed that honor, and he spoke loudly of getting his friends and fellow WWE stars involved in random acts of kindness. He wrote on Twitter “Proud to be an Ambassador for @pifdayusa for the second year Today We show Others what Love can Do!! #payitforwardday is here and 81Countries are going to #stand4kindness through random acts of Kindness #TitusWorldWide @WWEApollo @DanaBrookeWWE and the rest of @WWE that help.”

Titus was far from the only WWE star to get involved and throw their kindness out there on social media. Others, including Samoa Joe, Drake Maverick, Drew Gulak, Epico, and Curt Hawkins all took part in paying it forward. You can see their comments below.

It’s always good to see celebrities using their platform to do good, and the WWE stars’ participation in Pay It Forward Day is no different.

