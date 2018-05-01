How Your Favorite WWE Stars Spent ‘Pay It Forward Day’

The world spent Saturday celebrating ‘Pay It Forward Day,’ a global initiative to take part in acts of kindness for others. What may surprise WWE fans is that one of their own, Titus O’Neil, was a global ambassador.

This marked the second year that O’Neil had been bestowed that honor, and he spoke loudly of getting his friends and fellow WWE stars involved in random acts of kindness. He wrote on Twitter “Proud to be an Ambassador for @pifdayusa for the second year Today We show Others what Love can Do!! #payitforwardday is here and 81Countries are going to #stand4kindness through random acts of Kindness #TitusWorldWide @WWEApollo @DanaBrookeWWE and the rest of @WWE that help.”

Proud to be an Ambassador for @pifdayusa for the second year Today We show Others what Love can Do!! #payitforwardday is here and 81Countries are going to #stand4kindness through random acts of Kindness ❤️ #TitusWorldWide @WWEApollo @DanaBrookeWWE and the rest of @WWE that help pic.twitter.com/8WvFh7L0Mm — Titus O’Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 28, 2018

Titus was far from the only WWE star to get involved and throw their kindness out there on social media. Others, including Samoa Joe, Drake Maverick, Drew Gulak, Epico, and Curt Hawkins all took part in paying it forward. You can see their comments below.

I’m sliding headfirst into supporting @TitusONeilWWE and millions around the world today for #PayItForwardDay

Do an act of kindness, share a photo with a❤️on your✋and tell the world you #StandForKindness. pic.twitter.com/qDlxLBugic — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 28, 2018

Proudly supporting @TitusONeilWWE and Millions around the world for #Payitforwardday On April 28 we’ll unite to create the worlds largest ripple of good&make the world a better place

Do an act of kindness,Share a photo with a❤️on your✋and tell the world you

#StandForKindness pic.twitter.com/DQ5jIzsGn1 — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 28, 2018

Joining @TitusONeilWWE & @WWE superstars for #PayItForwardDay. We shall all unite to create good vibes & make the world a feel a better place. Put a ❤️ on your ✋ Share this great message & tell the world you #StandForKindness pic.twitter.com/7Ng2BNYb8f — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) April 28, 2018

Sliding headfirst into today supporting @TitusONeilWWE and Millions around the world for #PayItForwardDay. Share a photo with a ❤️ on your✋and tell the world you #StandForKindness. pic.twitter.com/LogNYdFgXr — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) April 28, 2018

It’s always good to see celebrities using their platform to do good, and the WWE stars’ participation in Pay It Forward Day is no different.