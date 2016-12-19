WWE Over The Ropes: Roman Reigns’ Roadblock, Wrestling Ninja Turtles & More!

This week on Over The Ropes, we get you ready for WWE Roadblock! The New Day’s crowning achievement rubs some fans the wrong way. Alberto Del Rio debunks the myth of Turtle Power. Zack Ryder finds a way to slow down Mojo Rawley’s hype train. And Seth Rollins has to face his toughest opponent, ever!

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes wrestling podcast:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Roadblock airs on the WWE Network on December 18.