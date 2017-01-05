WWE: Nikki And Brie Bella Are Getting Their Own Wine

Is there anything the WWE‘s Bella Twins haven’t put their stamp on? From their own show to their own YouTube channel, Nikki and Brie are clearly one of the WWE’s hottest brand names. Tonight, the Bellas announced that they will be getting their own Napa Valley wine in 2017.

Coming this Fall 2017 our very own Napa Valley wine!!! ✨🍷 #TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/u8nAy822FM — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 5, 2017

Drink it in, man!

While other celebs like Francis Ford Coppola, Sting and Fergie also have their own wines, the Bellas will be the first WWE Divas to ever do so. That’s right, there unfortunately was never enough demand for a Fabulous Moolah Moscato or Sensational Sheri Sirah.

We know Nikki and boyfriend John Cena are fiercely competitive, so lets just hope that the accomplishment doesn’t leave Cena feeling any sour grapes.

Get it? Ok, fine.

I’ll see myself out.