WWE: Neville Wins The Cruiserweight Championship

Long live the king! Ever since returning to the WWE from injury, Neville has used his new found mean streak to wreak havoc on the 205 Live Cruiserweight division. Tonight, Neville finished his quest by ripping the Cruiserweight Championship out of the clutches of former champion, Rich Swann.

In his first opportunity to become the King of the Cruiserweights, Neville was brutal in his attack on Swann.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite Swann’s best efforts, Neville was able to finish him off with his vicious Rings of Saturn like submission and take his place on the cruiserweight throne.

With the victory, Neville becomes the fourth person to hold the Cruiserweight championship since the division has been brought back to the WWE.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s interview with inaugural Royal Rumble winner, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, on the Over The Ropes Podcast.

MORE WWE: UFC’s Conor McGregor Responds To WWE WrestleMania Offer / Stone Cold Explains Using Veterans In The Royal Rumble / Dean Ambrose Talks Being Overlooked In The Royal Rumble / Stone Cold Calls Out The Rock For His WrestleMania 32 Appearance / What Time Does The 2017 Royal Rumble Start? / 5 Things We Need To See At The Royal Rumble / Who Has The Longest Odds To Win The Royal Rumble / Latest Wrestlemania Plans For Roman Reigns / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene