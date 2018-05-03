WWE Network Sets All-Time Record During 2018’s First Quarter

The WWE Network has reached an all-time high as far as subscribers go.

As part of their quarter one report for 2018, WWE revealed their latest WWE Network subscriber data. With quarter one encompassing the build-up to WrestleMania, as well as some highly publicized free subscription offers, it was largely expected that the company would reach an all time record during the quarter. Those predictions proved accurate.

The Network averaged 1.56 million paid subscribers for the quarter, up 5% from quarter four of 2017. On April 9, the day after WrestleMania, the streaming service had 1.81 million paid subscribers which is an all time record since launching the Network in 2014. This figure was also up 9% in comparison with their subscriber count the day after WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

WWE also had 2.12 million subscribers as of WrestleMania, meaning just over 300,000 subscribers were taking advantage of free trial offers. WWE touted the 2.12 million number in their press release, noting that this made WrestleMania 34 the most watched WrestleMania of all time.

“We’re pleased with our continued success in creating and monetizing our content as evidenced by another record-breaking WrestleMania, which set new highs for network subscribers and viewership,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to focus on broadening our global audience across multiple platforms, providing the basis for significant growth.”

You can view WWE’s highlights of their first quarter 2018 results below.