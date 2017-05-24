WWE Money In The Bank Participants Announced

SmackDown Live kicked off hot with commissioner, Shane McMahon, announcing the five participants for this year’s Money In The Bank match.

AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura will all be competing for the chance at a guaranteed WWE Championship match.

Dolph Ziggler and Sami Zayn will be the only participants in the match with any Money In The Bank experience. Ziggler won the 2012 MitB match and would cash in his briefcase to become World Champion.

The 6 participants then began to stake their verbal claim for who would climb the ladder and bring down the briefcase which led Shane to schedule an unbelievable match for later in the show with AJ Styles teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens.

Dean Ambrose won the 2016 MitB match and cashed in the same night on WWE Champion, Seth Rollins.

