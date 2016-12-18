WWE: Mojo Rawley Posts Emotional Tribute To Zack Ryder

The Hype train got a little dusty today after Mojo Rawley posted a touching instagram message to his injured Hype Bros partner, Zack Ryder. On the Dec. 13 episode of SmackDown LIVE, Ryder suffered an injury to his left knee while attempting a Rough Ryder. The Hype Bros would go on to win the 6 team battle royal, earning them a shot against Smackdown tag team champions, The Wyatt Family.
About 18 months ago, the idea of the #HYPEBros was presented to @zryder85 and I. Truthfully, neither of us liked the idea to begin with. But we gave it a shot. I looked at it as an opportunity to learn from a 10 year WWE veteran and Zack looked at it as a way to have a fresh breath in his career. After meeting Zack, I could not believe that there was a person in this world that was so unlike me. We both knew that we were going to have our hands full trying to make this team work, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Even though daily we discover new ways that make us different, I have come to look at Zack as not only a friend, but as my family. Today, Zack had knee surgery to repair an injury he sustained while winning us the #1 Contendership for the Tag Team titles in my hometown. He gave his knee for his dream, and for the Hype Bros. He gave his knee for a team that he was unsure of in the beginning, and gave his knee for my family sitting there in their hometown arena watching and hoping to see their boys win a title shot. Most importantly, he gave his knee for the entertainment of all the fans who love the WWE and rely on it for strength in their own lives; whether they are Zack Ryder or Hype Bros fans or not. All the respect and gratitude in the world to him. I don’t know when he will back, but I can assure you that this is just a small bump in the road. The guy has made a career off of perpetually being the underdog and overcoming tremendous odds. I don’t know many people who could have lasted through the years and some of the situations he incurred, but I can tell you it has all made him better in the end. There is no derailing the Hype Train. Ever. Prayers up for Broski. #FAMILY
While there is currently no timetable for Ryder’s return, we certainly believe Mojo Rawley is more than capable of maintaining the Hype Bros momentum in Ryder’s absence.
