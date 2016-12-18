WWE: Mojo Rawley Posts Emotional Tribute To Zack Ryder

The Hype train got a little dusty today after Mojo Rawley posted a touching instagram message to his injured Hype Bros partner, Zack Ryder. On the Dec. 13 episode of SmackDown LIVE, Ryder suffered an injury to his left knee while attempting a Rough Ryder. The Hype Bros would go on to win the 6 team battle royal, earning them a shot against Smackdown tag team champions, The Wyatt Family.

While there is currently no timetable for Ryder’s return, we certainly believe Mojo Rawley is more than capable of maintaining the Hype Bros momentum in Ryder’s absence.

