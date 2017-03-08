The Miz Blasts John Cena For Stealing Dolph Ziggler’s Girlfriend

To quote Ron Burgandy, that escalated quickly. The feud between The Miz and Maryse and John Cena and Nikki Bella has gotten really personal, really fast.

Last night on Talking Smack, the Miz cut a ruthless promo on John Cena taking Cena to task for saying that he steals his personality and that the Miz doesn’t know who he is. The Miz noted that the same claim could be said about any wrestler, and said that Cena stole his persona when he first came to WWE.

“When John Cena first came to WWE, he stole his personality from every white kid with an identity crisis in the 90s,” Miz said. “He was a cross between Marky Mark and Vanilla Ice!”

All true.

Miz also said that Cena stole the Attitude Adjustment from Tommy Dreamer, his last t-shirt design from a beer company and “his girlfriend from Dolph Ziggler.”

Oooooh, also all true.

Miz had already dropped a bomb on the 16 time champ on Smackdown when he blew up Cena and Nikki’s relationship saying “When you have true love, you don’t make her sign a contract to be your girlfriend.”

Miz was referring to the real-life, 75 page contract Cena made Nikki Bella sign before she moved in with him. While that information had been made public to the viewers of Total Divas, it’s very likely that it was new to much of the Smackdown crowd.

It’s very interesting that Nikki’s last two feuds have centered around how much John Cena “doesn’t really love her.” Could we be heading for a WrestleMania proposal from the 16 time World Champion?

Many people were skeptical of putting John Cena into a mixed tag team match in the prime of his career, but WWE has done a great job of injecting backstage realities into the Miz and Cena’s feud to draw in the casual fan.

WrestleMania 33 kicks off Sunday, April 2nd, and you can find the fully announced card below.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

Undertatker vs Roman Reigns

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs The Entire Roster

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Rumored Matches include:

John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins, AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon

Tickets to the big WWE event start at $160 and are available on ticketmaster.com.

