WWE: Kevin Owens Destroys Roman Reigns To End RAW

We’re clearly entering Wrestlemania season because tonight’s RAW main event was completely insane! The team of Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and Chris Jericho defeated Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a six man tag team match that featured an incredible amount of action previewing what the WWE universe is in store for at the January 29th Royal Rumble. Sami Zayn nearly covered Strowman for the first time in his WWE career, but it was Strowman who picked up the pin after his signature power slam.

After the match, the brothers of the Shield had Strowman in position for their own signature move, the powerbomb through the announce table, but Owens and Jericho made the save. It was then that Universal Champion Kevin Owens took control and sent his Rumble challenger crashing through the table to end RAW.

While the show of power makes the champ look more sinister than ever heading into the Rumble, it still does not bode well for his chances of retaining the Universal championship.

All rumors and speculation point towards another headlining main event for Roman Reigns, despite the overwhelmingly negative reaction he’s still receiving, even from tonight’s Little Rock, Arkansas crowd. Generally speaking, the South is more friendly to the babyfaces that the “smark” crowds tend to detest.

Do you think Roman Reigns will leave San Antonio with the Universal Championship over his shoulder?

