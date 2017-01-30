WWE: John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Championship Record At The Royal Rumble

John Cena‘s historic chase for his 16th World Title finally crossed the finish line when he defeated AJ Styles tonight at the Royal Rumble.

Styles and Cena put on another absolute classic in front of a hot San Antonio crowd but Cena seemed to flip a switch after Styles kicked out of an early AA. When Styles came to his feet, Cena completely ripped Styles head off with multiple vicious clotheslines. While Styles was able to mount a comeback, it was Cena who kicked out after a Phenomeal forearm.

In a beautiful sequence, AJ was able to counter a powerbomb into the calf crusher which Cena then countered that into an STFU. Cena powerered out and attempted to tie Ric Flair’s record with his own signature figure four leg lock!

The San Antonio crowd nearly lost their minds when Cena hit a sunset flip powerbomb for a long two count. After Styles kicked out of a top rope AA, Cena was finally able to put Styles away when he connected with his fourth AA of the evening!

The victory firmly reestablishes him as the “Champ that runs the Smackdown Camp,” but also thrusts Cena into even more rarified air, tying him with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for the most World Title reigns ever.

Styles had denied Cena’s quest for the history books several times before, most recently in October when The Phenomenal One topped Cena and Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat Match at WWE No Mercy.

Cena will not have long to bask in the glow of his victory as he will have to defend his 16th WWE championship against 5 other Smackdown LIVE competitors inside the Elimination Chamber on February 12, 2017, at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

