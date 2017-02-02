John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene

John Cena and AJ Styles have been absolutely perfect in their promo exchanges to build up this Sunday’s WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble and tonight was no different. After AJ Styles complained about his spot on the Royal Rumble poster and John Cena’s refusal to give him respect on the Today Show, Cena fired back with as much of a heel promo as you’ll hear from the Cenation leader.

In his retort Cena made no attempts to appeal to the hardcore wrestling fans that typically boo him. After asking if he should have earned more respect by putting in his time in the Indies, Cena emphatically stated that he “wasn’t built for the indies. He was built for the WWE.”

Cena continued by telling Styles that he was just like every other guy that’s come before him and that he was not on his level and never would be.

Cena’s tone was much more in line with his old thuganomics past than the usual hustle, loyalty, respect we’ve grown accustomed to in the past decade. By ripping the Indies, Cena has finally embraced who he really is; the WWE’s number one guy who is legitimately above wrestling in fairgrounds and bingo halls. He is the face of a multimillion dollar corporation, and while that doesn’t sit well with all those who love and respect the independant wrestling scene, it is the truth.

A win this weekend would tie Cena with Ric Flair for the most World Championships in wrestling history at 16. Will it also lead Cena into a darker part of his persona?

