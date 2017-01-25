WWE: James Ellsworth Is Asking For Your Help

Any man with two hands can win the Royal Rumble. At least, that’s what SmackDown star James Ellsworth believes. The loveable loser is pushing for a spot in the 2017 Royal Rumble and is encouraging fans to use the hashtag #EllsworthRumble to show support.

For those of you who think it would be a waste to give a spot to Ellsworth, just remember how much the WWE loves to add a little comic relief into the match. Santino Marella set the record for shortest time in the Rumble in 2009 at 1.5 seconds. While it seems physically impossible for Ellsworth to break that, they just might try.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another possibility would be Ellsworth facing off against his original nemesis, Braun Strowman. Strowman was Ellsworth’s first opponent and the two had quite the memorable exchange at the 2016 Survivor Series.

Would you like to see James Ellsworth in the Rumble?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Was Alberto Del Rio Hoping Paige Didn’t See This Photo? / Dolph Ziggler Attends The Women’s March On Washington / How Steve Austin Got Donald Trump To Take A Stone Cold Stunner / Kevin Owens Picks His WrestleMania Dream Match / Is There Backstage Heat On Sami Zayn? / WWE Superstar Helps Girl Ask Her Boyfriend To Prom / Kurt Angle Headed To The Hall Of Fame /If WWE Stars Came Out To Real Songs / Get Ready To See A Lot More Of Brock Lesnar / Eric Bischoff Explains Why Goldberg’s WCW Streak Came To An End /New Wrestlemania Opponent For AJ Styles / What Happened To The Brahma Bull Belt?