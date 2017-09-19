New Number One Contender Crowned During WWE RAW

A glaring omission from this Sunday’s WWE No Mercy match card was a bout for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. That problem was remedied on Monday night, as we now know who will challenge The Miz for the belt.

Monday’s RAW broadcast started out with RAW GM Kurt Angle in the ring building up the card for No Mercy. This prompted The Miz to come out and note that it’s yet another PPV where he has no challenger or prime spot on the card. Angle noted that he was just about to remedy that problem.

Angle announced a fatal four-way match for RAW that would see Jason Jordan, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Elias fight for the chance to challenge for the Intercontinental title. This lead to a war of words between Angle and Miz over fatherhood, with Miz making fun of the fact that Jordan would be included in the match.

Jordan came out to defend his “father’s” honor and asked for Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas to be added to the match so that there was no excuses this Sunday when he would go on to face Miz. Angle added both men to the match, which then became a six-pack challenge.

The opening segment ended with Jordan briefly attacking Miz after he got in another jab about Angle. He said that Jordan wasn’t much smarter than his father, since adding two men to the match would mean his odds of winning would be even smaller.

The bout to determine the Intercontinental title’s number one contender ended up main eventing RAW. The story through the match was The Miz watching from the outside and continually getting involved, trying to help Dallas and Axel win. In the end, Jordan pinned Axel to win the match.

After the bout, Miz and Jordan went face to face. It resulted in Jordan giving Miz some belly to belly suplexes until the Miztourage got involved. Miz closed the show by giving Jordan a Skull Crushing Finale and announcing he will still be the champion following No Mercy. He added that Kurt Angle will also still be a terrible father and “you (Jordan) will still be a bastard.”