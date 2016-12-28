WWE: Huge Opening Segment Announced For Smackdown LIVE

You’re going to want to get in early to tonight’s “wild card finals” edition of WWE Smackdown LIVE! After a nearly 3 month absence, 15 time world champion, John Cena will be kicking things off in Chicago. Cena made the announcement himself today on Twitter.

The wait is over, the clock is almost out. TONITE #SDLive kicks off with the return of yours truly. Ready for that warm Chicago welcome! — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 27, 2016

We expect Cena to make a huge announcement concerning his plans for the 2017 Royal Rumble, including his quest to get his record tying 16th World Championship.

