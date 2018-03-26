Bill Goldberg’s WWE Hall of Fame Inductor Revealed

The individual who will formally welcome Bill Goldberg into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6th has been revealed.

Paul Heyman will be the inductor for Goldberg at this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony. The announcement was made through WWE.com and is below.

“Paul Heyman has been at ringside for some of Goldberg’s most intense battles in the squared circle. Now, Brock Lesnar’s advocate will be the person who inducts the former WCW, World Heavyweight and Universal Champion into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2018 Induction Ceremony on Friday, April 6, during WrestleMania 34 Week. Heyman had a bird’s eye view of the type of carnage Goldberg could create inside the ring when he returned in 2016 to challenge Lesnar to a Mega Match at Survivor Series in Toronto. He was stunned when Goldberg bulldozed through The Beast in under two minutes to win his first match in 12 years. Heyman also witnessed the demolition derby for the Universal Championship between Goldberg and his client on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 33 last year. Though Goldberg was not victorious on that night, he certainly made a major impression on Lesnar and his advocate. Heyman is never one to pull any punches or mince words. What will he have to say when he presents Goldberg to the WWE Universe to receive sports-entertainment’s highest honor? Find out during the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network Friday, April 6, at 8 ET/5 PT!”

Needless to say, the choice is interesting given the fact that Heyman’s man, Brock Lesnar, wrestled Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal title at last year’s WrestleMania. WWE likes to play off of recent history, so there’s your reasoning for them choosing Heyman despite Heyman running ECW and never crossing paths with Goldberg during his successful run with WCW in the late 1990s.