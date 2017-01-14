WWE Hall Of Famer Says Hulk Hogan Would Never Get Over Today

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas was recently interviewed on the Two Man Power Trip podcast. Atlast discussed the differences in working for both Vince McMahon Sr. and Jr. in the early days of the WWF.

When Atlas was asked if Hulk Hogan and the Hulkamania craze would get over with the fans today the same way he did in the 80s, Atlas said not a chance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you look at anything that Hogan did in the 80s it doesn’t fit today and will not draw that same crowd. What people call exciting changed. What people called interesting changed. When I was a kid I was scared of dinosaurs and what is a favorite thing of kids now? Dinosaurs. When I was a kid I was afraid of zombies. Now what is the greatest show out right now? The Walking Dead. Tattoos were never a big thing and tattoos were for convicts and bikers. Now tattoos is a fashion statement (laughing) back when I was a kid the only guy who wore pants too big for him was Charlie Chaplin. Now looking like Charlie Chaplin is in. When you look at Charlie Chaplin and the way people dress now what is the difference?”

“The world changed. Everything changed. Life changed and your perception of life changed. What was good all of a sudden has become bad. What is bad all of a sudden has become good. Life’s a constant change.”

Roman Reigns seems to be living proof that wrestling is no longer a place for the unbeatable super hero. Surely, someone as charismatic as Hulk Hogan could still find his place in the modern WWE, but kicking out of everyone’s finisher and “hulking up” in every single match would only get the Hulkster booed out of hte building.

