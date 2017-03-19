WWE Hall Of Famer Goes On Racial Tirade During The Grammys

Road Warrior Animal is apparently not A Tribe Called Quest fan. After their performance at Sunday night’s Grammy’s, the WWE Hall of Famer posted his outraged thoughts on Facebook.

“Once again Rappers ruin the Grammys with that stupid song with words like resist and no one can tell you what to do. Having people of color Muslim and Mexican come on stage, are you that stupid and can not see that where all the drugs are coming from the southern borders or all the Radical Islamic that promote death to America?Really well legends it’s your relative using those drugs ir getting killed by terrorists then you will get it. Insulting performance!”

The former Legion of Doom member was also not a fan of Beyonce’s performance.

“Just don’t see the want nor need or excitement Over Beyoncé and her performance, thought it sucked actually, sorry.”

Animal, whose real name is Joe Laurinaitis, had recently expressed a desire to work backstage with the WWE, but these comments will likely prevent that from happening. Even if they don’t, his comments yesterday about a “large wrestling company” not allowing him to use his own photos on the indy circuit probably sealed the deal:

“Funny how some Wrestling Company actually tries to intimidate small promotions but telling them they can’t use certain photos.

How can they possibly say it’s their picture. Their is no date or logo on the photo. They certainly do not in any way own paint designs nor the Spiked shoulder pads, I own them, I made them, I paid for them, I came up with my own design, I have had that look for 25 years but yet they try to say it’s theirs. Lol what a joke. Hell I remember when booker T and I were on the same show and they tried to stop us both from using pictures.

Get a life and go do something constructive. Leave the Legends and Independent companies alone, you have much more things to worry about.”

