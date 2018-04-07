Mark Henry Believes His Wrestling Career Still Has ‘A Lot Left in the Tank’

“The Hall of Pain” entered the Hall of Fame on Friday night as Mark Henry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018.

And while the former World Heavyweight Champion hasn’t been in a match since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, Henry said he still believes he has more matches in him in the future.

“Some of y’all might think I still have a lot left in the tank. And you’re right,” Henry said during his acceptance speech.

“I don’t know why you’re grabbing your grabbing your collar John, because you know and I know that I should’ve got a shot at that WWE title,” Henry said, looking at John Cena in the crowd. “And I’m not just pointing John out, there’s a lot of other stars in here. AJ Styles, you’ve got a title that I can take. Roman Reigns, you don’t have the title yet, but you can give it up or get it took.”

Mark Henry first joined the WWE in 1996, and didn’t become a world champion until he defeated Randy Orton for his World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in 2011.

Two years later, donning a similar salmon-colored jacket he wore during his Hall of Fame speech, Henry gave an impassioned promo on an episode of Monday Night Raw where he admitted his wrestling days were over. But the promo turned out to by a ruse, as it left Cena (then the WWE Champion) open to a World’s Strongest Slam. Henry got his shot a the WWE Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view weeks later, but lost to Cena after tapping out to the STF.

Henry ended his career with one run as world champ, one run with the ECW Championship during WWE’s revival of the brand and one reign as the European Champion.

The former Olympic powerlifter has transitioned to a backstage producer role ever since his last match.

He was recently vocal on an episode of Busted Open Radio about not being ready for Hulk Hogan to return to WWE following the racist remarks he made in his leaked sex tape.

“There’s gonna have to be more community service and outside work. Support for programs and even creative programs that deal with diversity in the workplace. … I don’t process everything like everybody else. I believe that everybody should be given a second chance but I also believe that you have to own your issue, whatever that issue is. You gotta try to make closure on everybody else’s behalf, not just yours.”