Hillbilly Jim Joins 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class

For the first time, a WWE Hall of Fame inductee may have musical accompaniment during their speech – Hillbilly Jim is the newest WWE Hall of Famer.

Bleacher Report broke the news Monday morning and announced that the 65-year Kentucky Native is headed to the Hall. Hillbilly joins Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius “JJ” Robertson to round out the 2018 Hall of Fame Class.

WWE.com wrote the following:

“Because of his lasting legacy as a beloved favorite of the WWE Universe, there is no better nominee for induction into the WWE Hall of Fame than Hillbilly Jim.”

Bleacher Report spoke with Hillbilly in light of the big news.

“I didn’t have that on my mind whatsoever,” Jim said. “For a moment or two, I was knocked back on my heels. Basically, I was speechless. It was a whole lot for me to digest quickly.”

Hillbilly was gracious in acceptance saying that WWE and its fans made the moment possible.

“I want the fans to enjoy this,” Jim said of his Hall of Fame induction. “I’m a representative of you. That’s exactly what this is all about. This is part of your legacy.”

Hillbilly made one of the more memorable debuts during the 1980’s when he came to Hulk Hogan’s rescue. After that, Hillbilly road a wave of goodwill en route to becoming one of the most endearing babyfaces of the era.

Jim’s WWE career would get another installment when he returned during the Attitude Era as manager for the slop bucket toting Godwinn brothers.

For over a decade, Jim was the spokesperson for WWE’s Coliseum Videos, a treasure trove of WWE’s most nostalgic footage that is now on the WWE Network. He also was a cast member for 2014’s Legend’s House.

Congrats to Hillbilly Jim!