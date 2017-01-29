EXCLUSIVE: Hacksaw Jim Duggan Talks Winning The First Royal Rumble

Hey, tough guys! Let’s get ready for the 2017 Royal Rumble by going back in time nearly 30 years to talk with WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan about winning the first ever Royal Rumble which took place in Hamilton, Ontario on January 24th, 1988.

The 1988 Rumble was a who’s who of 80’s WWE superstars, featuring the likes of Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, Junk Yard Dog, Hillbilly Jim and the One Man Gang.

Duggan was kind enough to give us the ins and outs on how a Rumble is put together, what happens when someone is accidentally eliminated. Always a top babyface, but never a champion, Duggan lets us know if he ever wanted to go heel against the Hulkster.

Listen to to the full interview below.

