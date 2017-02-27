Goldberg And Kevin Owens Find Common Ground On Twitter

With a Universal Championship match scheduled for this weekend’s WWE Fastlane pay per view, Goldberg and Kevin Owens have been throwing jabs at each other for the past few weeks on Twitter. The war of words has gotten fairly vicious and a little bit personal, with Kevin Owens sharp wit seemingly owning Goldberg at every turn.

However, last night, it was Owens who dropped his guard to come to Goldberg’s side.

I don’t agree with you on much but I agree with you on that one. Despicable. https://t.co/5OmNirfsX5 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 27, 2017

Goldberg had originally posted the photo of graves that had been vandalized inside a Jewish cemetary in Philadelphia last week with the caption “cowards.”

It’s always nice to see WWE superstars drop kayfabe to come together for a bigger cause and while Owens could have stayed quiet for the purpose of their storyline feud, his tweet shows a great deal of character for what kind of man he is.

And for the record, they’re both right. It takes a real despicable coward to vandalize a grave site.

Goldberg is set to make his return to RAW tonight to hype his long awaited championship match with the longest reigning Universal Champion in WWE history.

