Gillberg On The RAW Moment He Didn’t See Coming

Sure, Goldberg‘s return to the WWE last year was fairly epic, but the moment long time wrestling fans had been dreaming of came true this past Monday night when Goldberg’s attitude era counterpart, Gillberg returned to RAW.Duane Gill AKA Gillberg joined The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling to exclusively discuss his experience returning to the WWE and the attack he didn’t see coming from Kevin Owens.

“I loved it, I was in heaven and Kevin Owens…I almost got that title though didn’t I? He busted my bubble and he attacked me on that ramp and I wasn’t expecting that at all. I love it to be honest with you. What you’ve got to remember is we get to help the younger talent and teach them what we know and it helps all the way around. I think it is great and bringing back a little bit of old with the new is what we’ve got to do. It is making the shows a hell of a lot more entertaining if you ask me. I was a fan of Kevin Owens. I never knew the guy but just him as a person and his work and what I see. I think he is a great piece of talent and to get to work with him I know now he is great piece of talent in the exact way I imagined him and is a super-great guy. But he will kick your ass.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked if a rumored new contract was in the works, Gillberg was hopeful.

“Please tell me it is true? Dude, I am not saying it to just save my ass (but) I have heard nothing. As far as I’ve heard I was brought in for RAW. God, I would love to sign a contract. No problem. I love wrestling and wrestling is my life. I’ll be a wrestler til the day I die and I would love to go back up. Even if it was for six months. It is a childhood dream.”

While Gillberg has accomplished more than most wrestlers of his stature, he has a Wrestlemania moment on his bucket list.

” I made it to WrestleMania one time and I made it to the curtain and I had three seconds to go and they stopped me. I was standing getting ready to go out of the curtain for the Gimmick Battle Royal and they stopped me three seconds before I walked through the curtain and said sorry you can’t go. They thought Bill was coming in for the first time and they didn’t know how he would react. They just kind of freaked out. I understand the business but you want to talk about crushing man, it killed me. It was a hard one to take and ever since then I want to go back. I’ve got to make it through that curtain. That’s why I am now doing #GillbergWrestleMania on social media. Everything is #GillbergWrestleMania please lets get me on WrestleMania and lets do this.”

Vince McMahon brought Gillberg into the WWE in 1998 as a way to make fun of the WCW’s biggest star. Gill would adopt the name after winning the Lightweight Heavyweight Championship from Christian.

Would you like to see more Gillberg? I think the world needs one Gillberg vs James Ellsworth feud before it’s all said and done.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: CM Punk’s Reaction To Samoa Joe Joining The WWE / How To Save Emmalina / Scott Steiner Is A Bollywood Star