WWE: Former Champion Addresses Rumors Of A Rumble Return

January in the WWE is always a time for fans to speculate on which returning superstars might be making a surpsise entrance into the Royal Rumble, but today former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion, Shelton Benjamin, addressed rumors that he might be one of the chosen 30 superstars.

Recovery is going well. Still months away from anything physical so all the RR predictions are as accurate as they’ve been the last 6 years https://t.co/eb6q2YbEsJ — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) January 6, 2017

After a decorated collegiate wrestling career, WWE brought Benjamin to the main roster in 2003 where he formed an alliance, with Kurt Angle and Charlie Haas, known as Team Angle (and later the World’s Greatest Tag Team with Haas). During his tenure with the company, he won the Intercontinental Championship three times, the United States Championship once, and the WWE Tag Team Championship twice with Haas.

After Benjamin was released from his contract in 2010, he would go on to star on the independant circuit, including a memorable reunion with Charlie Haas in Ring of Honor.

Vignettes began running for Shelton Benjamin’s return on Smackdown in July, but an unfortunately timed shoulder injury put him on the shelf before he could ever reappear on WWE TV.

For the record. I will make moves to return to @WWE when I am back to 110% physically. Anywhere from 4 to 6 months by my doc calculation. — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) November 22, 2016

Once considered the best athlete in the WWE, Benjamin will certainly make an impact when he does make it back from injury. Do you believe that he will not make it to the Rumble or is this an attempt to keep the surprise under wraps?