Roman Reigns Defeats Braun Strowman At WWE Fastlane

Roman Reigns has given Braun Strowman his first loss as a WWE Superstar.

Sporting a slightly new look going tonight, ditching the typical Shield swat boots for a high top pair of sneakers, Reigns was able to once again overcome the odds to defeat the Monster Among Men.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the formula of the earlier Samoa Joe vs Sami Zayn and Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks matches, Braun Strowman showed his dominance throughout the early going hitting methodical power shots to Reigns, including a one handed power slam.

Reigns was able turn the tables when Strowman missed a running high boot and crashed down to the outside of the ring and The Big Dog was able to connect with a drive by. Strowman then turned a spear attempt by Reigns into a Running Power Slam through the announce table.

The Monster, selling the knee injury, threw Reigns back into the ring and was met with a spear by Roman upon entering the ring. Unbelievably, Strowman was able to kick out and go to the top rope to attempt a flying headbutt. When Strowman missed, Reigns connected with second spear to pick up the shocking victory.

Despite the rumors of a certain Deadman’s return, The Undertaker was nowhere to be seen during the match.

Will he show up tomorrow night on RAW to begin the rumored feud with Reigns heading into WrestleMania?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

MORE WWE: A Goldberg Championship Will Be The Last Of Its Kind / Major Update On The Hardyz Future / Finn Balor’s Wrestlemania Opponent Revealed