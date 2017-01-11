WWE: Enzo Amore Posts Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels‘ return to RAW was an amazing moment for many longtime Heartbreak Kid fans. Among those fans just happened to be one of the WWE superstars HBK was sharing the ring with. For Enzo Amore, standing in the spotlight with Shawn Michaels was a certified dream come true. After RAW, Enzo posted a photo on Instagram of himself at age seven with the Showstopper!

Make it happen kids. A photo posted by Enzo Amore (@wweaallday21) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Wow! This photo makes HBK’s moment with Enzo and Cass last night all the more special. Like many kids growing up in the nineties, Zo was a huge Shawn Michaels fan. Last November, the WWE posted an interview where Enzo discussed just how much he idolized Mr. Wrestlemania.

“I lived, ate, breathed, slept Shawn Michaels. I wouldn’t call it pro wrestling back in the day when I was a kid. I just called it Shawn Michaels.”

If the sea of kids in crazy blonde wigs are any indication, Enzo is well on his way to becoming the most beloved “Shawn Michaelers” of his own generation.

