Emmalina Finally Debuts On RAW

After 17 weeks of promos, Emma finally made her RAW debut as Emmalina. Emmalina walked out on the stage and told the crowd they had waited so long and now they finally see the transition from Emma to Emmalina.

Then, the former NXT standout left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers when she said “And now you will see the transition from Emmalina to Emma.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Emma then walked off into the backstage area.

What did Emma mean and when will we see what this entire program has been about? I’m afraid we’ll have to wait at least another week to find out.

More WWE: WWE Hall Of Famer Apologizes For Racial Tirade / WWE Superstar Announces Her Retirement / John Cena Consoles Heartbroken Fan / Longest WWE Championship Droughts