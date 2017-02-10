WWE Drops JBL From The Network

SmackDown Live commentator JBL announced on his Twitter account that his Legends with JBL series on the WWE Network is over. A new episode of the series with WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen recently premiered on the Network, and JBL noted that there is an episode with Jimmy Hart that has still yet to air. It appears this will likely be the final episode of the series.

JBL posted the following as a response to a fan:

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@toso957 @WWE unfortunately only Jimmy Hart is left for Legends series, looks like there won’t be any more. I really enjoyed all of them! — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 8, 2017

No reason was given for why the Network was dropping the show, but the former WWE Champion was hopeful that the series would be picked up someday in the future.

Thanks to all who enjoyed #LegendswithJBL. I loved it, wish I could do more-but not to be, maybe one day @WWE will bring it back. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 9, 2017

