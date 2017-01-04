WWE: Dolph Ziggler Turns Heel On Smackdown!

It’s been building for years, but tonight on Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler finally had enough of being the nice guy who finishes last. Sure, it took Ziggler finishing last once again to Baron Corbin, but it was worth the wait.

After the loss, Kalisto came to save Ziggler from a Lone Wolf beatdown. When Corbin left the ring a frustrated Ziggler stood up and hit him with an HBK-esque super kick. Ziggler then stood over Kalisto yelling “I don’t need you!”

The return of HEEL Ziggler and the rise of Indifferent Zig-Girl. pic.twitter.com/LAKCicbRAm — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2017

Apollo Crews attempted to stand up for Kalisto in the locker room after the match and Ziggler snapped again, headbutting Crews and taking out his losing frustrations on the WWE rookie.

While the turn may have not had the same gravitas as HBK sending his former Rockers partner Marty Janetty into the Barbershop window all those years ago, it signals a welcome change for Ziggler, whose babyface character has grown stale over the past few years.

Dolph has long been one of the best workers in the business and hopefully this new edge will help him reach his full potential.

