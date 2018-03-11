WWE Debunks Rumor of WarGames Returning at NXT TakeOver: Los Angeles

A report from AXS.com hit the Internet on Monday that WWE was planning on bringing back its two-ring cage match WarGames for the NXT TakeOver event in Los Angeles on Nov. 17 during Survivor Series weekend. That report has since been debunked, and AXS has pulled the story from their website.

According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, his sources inside the WWE have said the report was an error.

Created in the National Wrestling Alliance and made popular in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), WarGames was notorious for being one of the most grueling matches in all of professional wrestling as the match included up to 10 men in a match where the only way to win was by submission, forfeit or knockout.

Starting with The Great American Bash in 1987, NWA and WCW went on to have 31 WarGames matches before WWE bought WCW in 2001. The last WarGames match under the WCW banner took place in 2000 in a “triple cage” version of the match.

WWE revived the concept in November 2017 with NXT TakeOver: WarGames, marking the first time the match had taken place under the WWE banner. Multiple changes were made for the WWE version, such as three teams of three wrestlers competing instead of two teams of five, no roof being lowered onto the cage and pinfalls being incorporated back into the match. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) went on to win the WarGames main event by defeating Sanity, The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong.

There’s no word yet on if WWE intends to bring WarGames back in NXT or bring it up for a main roster pay-per-view in the near future. Only time will tell.

Since their win, The Undisputed Era went on to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships from Sanity when Fish and O’Reilly won a tag title match on a December episode of NXT. Meanwhile Cole went on to feud with Aliester Black, leading to a losing effort in a grueling Extreme Rules match at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in January. Fish and O’Reilly were originally booked to face the Authors of Pain and the team of Strong and Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on April 7 with the tag titles and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy on the line, but that match is in jeopardy after Fish underwent surgery for an injured ACL earlier this week.

NXT TakeOver: Los Angeles will be the first of four nights in a row of WWE action from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will include Survivor Series, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.