WWE Already Teasing Daniel Bryan Vs. The Miz Feud

The Miz hasn’t even appeared on SmackDown Live yet, but the WWE Universe is already chomping at the bit to see him and Daniely Bryan go at it.

Miz was announced as one of the members of Monday Night Raw headed to the Blue Brand on Monday night as part of the Superstar Shake-up. By the time he competed in tje 10-man tag team match main event, Bryan had already spoken out on Twitter.

How long have I waited to #PunchHisFace?!!! https://t.co/Im4eeaztQi — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 17, 2018

“How long have I waited to #PunchHisFace?!!!” Bryan wrote.

WWE popped the tweet up on the Raw broadcast later in the evening, which prompted Miz to break out Bryan’s “Yes!” Kicks and running dropkicks as a direct callout to the former WWE Champion.

The rivalry between Bryan and Miz stretches all the way back to 2010 when Miz had Bryan as his rookie for the first season of the NXT reality show. Given that Bryan was already well-known on the independent scene and Miz was a fraction of the wrestler he currently is, there was instant animosity between the two.

After being fired and rehired by the company, Bryan and Miz finally met in a one-on-one match at Night Of Champions 2010, with Bryan defeating Miz for the United States Championship.

The bitter feud picked up again in 2016, where Bryan took over as the general manager of SmackDown Live! after being forced to retire due to injury. Miz was drafted to SmackDown as the reigning Intercontinental Champion, and consistently berated Bryan for retiring and not giving him respect as a champion.

The feud led to one of the best promo’s of Miz’s career, where on an episode of Talking Smack he berated Bryan from walking away from the business.

But while the two continued to get in each other’s face for months on end, it never led to a match as Bryan was still barred from competition by WWE’s medical staff.

However that changed in March when Bryan was finally cleared for in-ring action after three long years. He made his wrestling return at WrestleMania 34, helping Shane McMahon defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Now fans just have to wait until Tuesday night to see if the rivalry begins again.

Other stars to move brands on Monday night included Jinder Mahal, the Riott Squad, Bobby Roode, Zayn, Owens, former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and Breezango. The Superstar Shake-up continues on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night.