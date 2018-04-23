Chyna’s Mother Accuses Ex-Manager of Running Scam Over Her Death

Anthony Anzaldo, a former manager for deceased WWE Superstar Chyna, launched a GoFundMe account on the two-year anniversary of her death this month with the goal of raising $25,000 for a plot of land in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. He claims he wants to have her remains buried in the cemetery next to Judy Garland, as she was a fan of the classic film The Wizard of Oz.

“I would like to place her urn and lay her to rest in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood, CA., I really think she would love it there,” Anzaldo wrote on the GoFundMe page. “There are several celebrities buried there and placing her right next to Judy Garland would make Chyna happy I’m sure.”

However, Chyna’s mother Jan LaQue is calling fundraiser a scam, accusing Anzaldo of attempting to profit off her death.

“PLEASE don’t donate to this Go Fund me. IT IS A SCAM,” LaQue wrote in the comment section of the GoFundMe page, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. “Anthony was supposed to scatter all of the ashes that he had of my daughter’s in the Pacific Ocean. Obviously he lied about that. Technically and legally, any of the ashes he has now belong to me, as my daughter’s sole beneficiary. This is nothing more than a scam to get your money from you.”

Anzaldo attempted to defend himself, writing, “This is not a scam. This is very real. This is both for Chyna and her fans. Her Mother, who didn’t see her for 30 years, is hateful for reasons beyond me. I will not engage, but I can assure everyone that I have the legal right to do with what I wish with the 1/4 remains that I have a permit to own authorized by the State Of California. 1/2 of her remains were spread in the Pacific Ocean and 1/4 his with her Mother. Those are the facts. Chyna would love to be visited by her fans next to one of her idols, don’t let the haters be the gate keepers.”

LaQue continued to argue against him, then reportedly took to Facebook with claims that he stole money from Chyna’s Redondo Beach, California apartment before authorities arrived when she died of a drug overdose on April 20, 2016.

Seen as a pioneer for women’s wrestling, Chyna wrestled in the WWE from 1997 through 2001. She became the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble match and King of the Ring tournament and the only woman in company history to win the Intercontinental Championship.

